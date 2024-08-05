Jagan files write petition to restore security cover

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Chief of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has filed a writ petition in the High Court today. The petition requests the court to direct the state government to restore his security personnel and security cover to the levels that were available on June 3rd, 2024.

In his petition, Reddy emphasized the importance of the security cover that was provided to him during his tenure as Chief Minister, highlighting that it was crucial for his safety given the sensitive nature of his position and the ongoing political environment. The reduction in his security personnel and cover has raised significant concerns about his safety.

He mentioned in the petition that surprisingly within a month after announcement of general elections results on 4th June 2024, his security was reduced to 59 and that too without any intimation to him. No notice was sent regarding the reduction of security in violation of all principles of natural justice.

He pointed out that there is no lawful justification for downgrading of security limited to the following personnel, as on today. It is quite interesting to note that while the category of protection has not been downgraded from the highest. protection category of Z+, the number of personnel around him has been reduced drastically. It may be submitted here that though the number of the security provided to me sounds like a lot of personnel, in reality only 2 personal security officers guard him at any given point of time, he said.

It is to be noted that in the year, 2019 the YSR Congress chief was attacked with a cock fighting knife at the Vishakhapatnam Airport and received a lacerated injury on his shoulder and had undergone a surgery. Even prior to him becoming the Chief Minister he was provided with high security keeping in view of the political situation in the State. After he became the Chief Minister in the year 2019 and he was provided with Z+ security.