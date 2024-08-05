x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
View all stories
Home > Politics

Jagan files write petition to restore security cover

Published on August 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Jagan files write petition to restore security cover

ys jagan

Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Chief of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, has filed a writ petition in the High Court today. The petition requests the court to direct the state government to restore his security personnel and security cover to the levels that were available on June 3rd, 2024.

In his petition, Reddy emphasized the importance of the security cover that was provided to him during his tenure as Chief Minister, highlighting that it was crucial for his safety given the sensitive nature of his position and the ongoing political environment. The reduction in his security personnel and cover has raised significant concerns about his safety.

He mentioned in the petition that surprisingly within a month after announcement of general elections results on 4th June 2024, his security was reduced to 59 and that too without any intimation to him. No notice was sent regarding the reduction of security in violation of all principles of natural justice.

Also Read : Andhra Pradesh is Under Demonic Rule: YS Jagan

He pointed out that there is no lawful justification for downgrading of security limited to the following personnel, as on today. It is quite interesting to note that while the category of protection has not been downgraded from the highest. protection category of Z+, the number of personnel around him has been reduced drastically. It may be submitted here that though the number of the security provided to me sounds like a lot of personnel, in reality only 2 personal security officers guard him at any given point of time, he said.

It is to be noted that in the year, 2019 the YSR Congress chief was attacked with a cock fighting knife at the Vishakhapatnam Airport and received a lacerated injury on his shoulder and had undergone a surgery. Even prior to him becoming the Chief Minister he was provided with high security keeping in view of the political situation in the State. After he became the Chief Minister in the year 2019 and he was provided with Z+ security.

Next Counter fake campaign against govt, Naidu tells officials Previous Harish Shankar and Megastar Film Updates
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer

Latest

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look