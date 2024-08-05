x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Aditi Shankar Flowery Look
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Neha Shetty Glares In Grey
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Pooja Hegde Stylish Look
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
AlluArjun Favorite time With Family
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Malavika Mohanan Hot Look
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
Mahima Makwana Stunning Look
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Harish Shankar and Megastar Film Updates

Published on August 5, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Harish Shankar and Megastar Film Updates

Harish Shankar and Megastar Film Updates

Commercial director and top writer Harish Shankar is done with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the film is slated for August 15th release. Harish Shankar is promoting the film currently and he is in talks for several films. There are strong speculations that Harish Shankar will soon direct Megastar Chiranjeevi after he is done with Vishwambara. But Mohan Raja’s film is on cards and BVS Ravi is penning the script. The film starts rolling this year. Harish Shankar responded about working with Megastar Chiranjeevi soon and he posted updates about the project.

Also Read : Official: Harish Shankar to work with Ram

Harish Shankar clarified that he met Megastar and narrated a script to the top actor. He said that Megastar will finalize the project and it will be announced at the right time. The combo of Megastar and Harish Shankar is fixed for now. Harish Shankar shares a great bond with Mega heroes and he worked with Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej in the past. He has been in plans to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi but the project got delayed. Harish Shankar is also a huge admirer of Chiranjeevi and the project will soon take its launch.

Next Jagan files write petition to restore security cover Previous Chuttamalle: NTR & Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzle chemistry in this breezy melody
else

TRENDING

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer

Latest

image
Veteran Tamil actor Delhi Ganesh is no More
image
Prabhas and Don Lee Storms Social Media
image
Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ has shattered non-theatrical records, suggests top producer
image
Matka Isn’t A Message Oriented Film: Varun Tej
image
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 shocker: Yashmi Gowda Eliminated

Most Read

image
Praja Vijayotsavalu from Nov 14
image
Spiritual speaker Chaganti gets Cabinet rank post
image
Jana Sena Party Leaders Secure Important Positions in Andhra Pradesh Government Bodies

Related Articles

Shivani Rajashekar’s Exposes Her Curves Kareena Kapoor’s Beach Vibe Mrunal Thakur’s Gracious Look Varun Tej Interview for Matka promotions Aditi Shankar Flowery Look Neha Shetty Glares In Grey Pooja Hegde Stylish Look Sakshi Malik Poses With Coco Krithi Shetty Sunshine Look AlluArjun Favorite time With Family Pumpkin Seeds Health Benefits Rukmini Vasanth Stuns In Green Saree Huma Qureshi Desi Girl Look Meenaakshi Chaudhary Beauty Secrets Malavika Mohanan Hot Look Anupama Parameswaran Kaadhal Mugam Janhvi Kapoor Looking Cool In Pink Saree Ananthika Sanilkumar Simple Look In Saree Mannara Chopra dream Girl Look Mahima Makwana Stunning Look