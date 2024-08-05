Harish Shankar and Megastar Film Updates

Commercial director and top writer Harish Shankar is done with Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and the film is slated for August 15th release. Harish Shankar is promoting the film currently and he is in talks for several films. There are strong speculations that Harish Shankar will soon direct Megastar Chiranjeevi after he is done with Vishwambara. But Mohan Raja’s film is on cards and BVS Ravi is penning the script. The film starts rolling this year. Harish Shankar responded about working with Megastar Chiranjeevi soon and he posted updates about the project.

Harish Shankar clarified that he met Megastar and narrated a script to the top actor. He said that Megastar will finalize the project and it will be announced at the right time. The combo of Megastar and Harish Shankar is fixed for now. Harish Shankar shares a great bond with Mega heroes and he worked with Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, Varun Tej and Sai Dharam Tej in the past. He has been in plans to direct Megastar Chiranjeevi but the project got delayed. Harish Shankar is also a huge admirer of Chiranjeevi and the project will soon take its launch.