Chuttamalle: NTR & Janhvi Kapoor’s sizzle chemistry in this breezy melody

NTR’s most awaited pan-Indian project, ‘Devara,’ directed by Koratala Siva. Janhvi Kapoor is the heroine, while Saif Ali Khan is playing key role. Excitement continues to build after the chartbuster first single ‘Fear Song.’ The wait is over with the release of “Chuttamalle,” the second single from Devara. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, who previously teased their chemistry with posters, now fully reveal it in the song.

The video showcases captivating forest and seashore settings, adding to its enchanting allure. The melody has a divine quality, enhanced by Anirudh Ravichander’s captivating composition. NTR’s effortless charm and Janhvi Kapoor’s sultry expressions combine for a sizzling performance. Choreographed by Bollywood’s Bosco Martis, the song features their dynamic dance moves and steamy chemistry. Shilpa Rao’s enchanting vocals further elevate the track, setting it up to be a major hit. In the video, NTR simple dance steps and steamy chemistry with Janhvi raise the temperatures.

The catchy tune and the on-screen couple looking their best, the song is destined to become the charttopper. Kalyan Ram presents this movie under ‘NTR Arts’ while Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are the producers. NTR Arts and Yuvasudha arts banrkolling the film. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko and others in key roles. Devara Part 1 will be releasing worldwide grandly on September 27th in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.