Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Politics

Andhra Pradesh is Under Demonic Rule: YS Jagan

Published on July 18, 2024 by ratnasri

Andhra Pradesh is Under Demonic Rule: YS Jagan

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the TDP government, labeling it as a “demonic rule.” He claimed that people’s lives are at risk and accused the TDP of committing atrocities in the state with the sole intention of suppressing the YSRCP.

Jagan wrote, “AP has become synonymous with murder, rape, political vendetta, and destruction,” citing yesterday’s Vinukonda incident as an example of TDP’s alleged crimes.

Tagging the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s X handle, Jagan accused the CM and other responsible officials of promoting such atrocities with political malice. He stated that “criminals and murderers are running amok” in the state.

Jagan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a special investigation by central government agencies into the violent incidents that have been occurring in the state since the current government took office.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of Rasheed, who was reportedly hacked to death in Vinukonda.

-Sanyogita

Next Telangana Assembly from July 23 Previous High Court Questions Chief Secretary on Tax Payments for CM and Ministers
