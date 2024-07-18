Andhra Pradesh is Under Demonic Rule: YS Jagan

Spread the love

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took to X (formerly Twitter) to condemn the TDP government, labeling it as a “demonic rule.” He claimed that people’s lives are at risk and accused the TDP of committing atrocities in the state with the sole intention of suppressing the YSRCP.

Jagan wrote, “AP has become synonymous with murder, rape, political vendetta, and destruction,” citing yesterday’s Vinukonda incident as an example of TDP’s alleged crimes.

Tagging the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister’s X handle, Jagan accused the CM and other responsible officials of promoting such atrocities with political malice. He stated that “criminals and murderers are running amok” in the state.

Jagan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to initiate a special investigation by central government agencies into the violent incidents that have been occurring in the state since the current government took office.

He also expressed his condolences to the family of Rasheed, who was reportedly hacked to death in Vinukonda.

-Sanyogita