x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Aahana Kumra slay in style
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Prabhas Unseen Pictures
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas
Prabhas Birthday Special
Prabhas Birthday Special
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed
Unhealthy Food List
Unhealthy Food List
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Shriya Saran Festive Collection
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Beverages to have after a heavy meal
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath
View all stories
Home > Politics

Telangana Assembly from July 23

Published on July 18, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Telangana Assembly from July 23

Spread the love

Hyderabad, July 18: Telangana Assembly next session will be held from July 23. The Revanth Reddy Government will present budget in this session, which is expected to continue for about 10 days.

V Narasimha Charyulu, Secretary to State Legislature released the notification for the third session of Third Telangana Assembly on Thursday. The session will start at 11 AM on next Tuesday, July 23. Legislative Council will meet on July 24, while budget is expected to be presented on July 25.

The latest session of Assembly is expected to witness heated debates and serious confrontation between ruling Congress and opposition BRS and BJP.

While CM Revanth Reddy and his colleagues will make efforts to utilise the Assembly session to highlight their achievements made till now, BRS will take the opportunity to highlight the issue of its MLAs defections to ruling party.

On the other side, BJP, which is raring to achieve power in Telangana in the next elections, will use this Assembly session to project itself as the main Opposition to Congress in Telangana symbolically, as BRS has been on downward spiral due to various reasons.

Dnr

Next Raj Tarun skips Police Investigation Previous Andhra Pradesh is Under Demonic Rule: YS Jagan
else

TRENDING

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar

Latest

image
Change of Release plans for Pushpa 2: The Rule
image
Big News: Salaar 2 starts Rolling
image
The Raja Saab Motion Poster : Prabhas In Never Seen Avatar
image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case

Most Read

image
Vasireddy Padma Quits YSRCP, Criticizes YS Jagan
image
Court Sends Ex AP Minister’s Son to Custody in Volunteer Murder Case
image
Mokshagna’s Debut Film new Updates

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor glows in shimmer Aahana Kumra slay in style Malaika Vasupal’s Glows With Nature Neha Shetty Sizzles In Saree Prabhas Unseen Pictures Must Watch Movies Of Prabhas Prabhas Birthday Special Turmeric & Curcumin : Health Benefits Mrunal Thakur: Sun-kissed Unhealthy Food List Alia bhatt festive vibes with pink lehenga Hebha Patel Gorgeous In Red Saree Shriya Saran Festive Collection Kriti Sanon In Black And White Shades Maanasa Choudhary Photoshoot Poonam Bajwa Hot In Opal Green Beverages to have after a heavy meal Tejasswi Prakash’s Latest Photoshoot Manasa Veena for Rahasyam Idam Jagath Sravanthi Prattipati for Rahasyam Idam Jagath