Telangana Assembly from July 23

Hyderabad, July 18: Telangana Assembly next session will be held from July 23. The Revanth Reddy Government will present budget in this session, which is expected to continue for about 10 days.

V Narasimha Charyulu, Secretary to State Legislature released the notification for the third session of Third Telangana Assembly on Thursday. The session will start at 11 AM on next Tuesday, July 23. Legislative Council will meet on July 24, while budget is expected to be presented on July 25.

The latest session of Assembly is expected to witness heated debates and serious confrontation between ruling Congress and opposition BRS and BJP.

While CM Revanth Reddy and his colleagues will make efforts to utilise the Assembly session to highlight their achievements made till now, BRS will take the opportunity to highlight the issue of its MLAs defections to ruling party.

On the other side, BJP, which is raring to achieve power in Telangana in the next elections, will use this Assembly session to project itself as the main Opposition to Congress in Telangana symbolically, as BRS has been on downward spiral due to various reasons.

