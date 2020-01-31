Jagan gives another blow to JC

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy is giving one blow after another to TDP former MP JC Diwakar Reddy. Now, Jagan cancelled the limestone mining leases of JC family at Yadiki in Anantapur district. Not only that, the government told JC company that an enquiry will be launched soon into the illegal mining and transportation of limestone in violation of the terms and conditions of the leases.

In fact, these mining leases were given to the JC family during the YSR government in 2007. JC could not begin the construction of cement factory till now. The previous TDP government gave relaxation of five years for setting up the factory. But now, Jagan Circar cancelled the lease saying that the company failed to set up the factory.

Jagan is giving these non-stop return gifts because of JC’s continuing comments against the YCP. JC Diwakar Reddy’s brother Prabhakar Reddy recently challenged the YCP cadres during Chandrababu recent visit in Anantapur district.