Jagan releases Rs 1294 Cr for input subsidy

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released Rs 1294.58 crore towards input subsidy benefiting 11,61,000 farmers who lost their crops due to drought during 2023 and Michaung cyclone in December last.

Releasing the amount with the click of a button from his camp office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, he said that Andhra Pradesh is the only State which has been paying input subsidy to farmers for crop loss in the same season.

Out of the Rs 1294.58 crore, Rs 847 crore is being paid as input subsidy to 6, 96,000 farmers hit by drought in 103 Mandals of 7 districts while the rest is paid to 4, 61, 000 farmers who suffered crop loss due to the Michaung cyclone.

So far, Government disbursed Rs 3262 crore under input subsidy to 34.41 lakh farmers who lost their crops due to natural calamities in the last 57 months, he said,

For the first time, the Government has been handholding farmers at every step through RBKs and village secretariats and crop loss compensation is made through e-cropping assessments and displaying the lists transparently.

This helps farmers and the official machinery to make corrections so that farmers would not suffer any financial loss and the Government has been taking several steps to avoid financial loss to farmers.

Citing the Michaung cyclone, the Chief Minister said that Government purchased 3,25,000 tons of discoloured paddy and added that financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa is benefiting 87 per cent of the farmers who own less than 1 hectare of land as it helps them meet 80 per cent of the cultivation expenses.