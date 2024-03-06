Sharwanand’s Daughter Named Leela Devi Myneni

Today on the occasion of the actor’s Birthday, Sharwanand and Rakshitha Reddy proudly present their newborn daughter, Leela Devi Myneni, to the world. The joyous announcement follows a series of updates about Sharwanand’s upcoming projects.

The couple shared delightful moments with their daughter on Sharwanand’s birthday, marking a heartwarming new chapter in their lives. Fans and well-wishers extend their heartfelt congratulations to the happy family.

Today is an eventful day for the fans of Sharwanand. Three updates from the next three films of the actor were out. These included the unveiling of the first look of his 35th film, “Manamey,” and the announcement of his 36th and 37th movies with Abhilash Kankara and Samajavaragamana fame Ram Abbaraju, respectively.