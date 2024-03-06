Dhoom Dham First look promises a beautiful family entertainer

“Dhoom Dham” emerges from the creative crucible of Friday Frame Works, presenting a narrative rich with emotional depth and relational intricacies, steered by the talented Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel. This film bankrolled by producer MS Ram Kumar, is a family entertainer. The film also stars Sai Kumar, Vennela Kishore, Prithviraj, and Goparaju Ramana. Sai Kishore Macha is at the helm while Gopi Mohan wrote the story and screenplay.

The film explores romantic and familial ties. The unveiling of its first look poster, depicting a scene of Pelli Baarat, beautifully encapsulates the film’s core ethos. In the poster, Chetan Krishna and Hebah Patel are seen dancing along with the family. With its sights set on a summer 2024 release, “Dhoom Dham” is poised to carve its niche as a cinematic celebration of love and family. The film’s music is scored by sensational Gopi Sundar.