YSR Congress MLA to quit party, to join Jana Sena

Ruling YSR Congress MLA from Chittoor, Arani Srinivasulu on Wednesday announced that he would quit the party and join the Jana Sena. He said he would meet Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan on Thursday and join the party.

He alleged that the YSR Congress leaders have done injustice to him in the last five years. He said that the Kapus have no recognition in the party. The party leadership had been discriminating against the Kapus in the party, he alleged.

He said that the party leadership had promised to give him Chittoor ticket once again. However, they have changed their mind. They promised to send me to Rajya Sabha. However, that was also changed at the last minute, he said.

He further said that he was promised the APIIC chairman post by those at the helm. However, that was also not given, he said. He wondered what went wrong with him for the party leadership to stop giving all these positions.

The MLA said that the government did not give him bills worth Rs 73 crore. He said he laid several roads in the constituency in the last five years. Those bills are not being cleared, he alleged. He said that some elders in the party were giving bills to those whom they like and keeping the bills of others in pending.

Srinivasulu further said that the government had promised to build Kapu Bhavan in Chittoor. However, that was given up at the last minute. He said that he made several representations to the government seeking construction of Kapu Bhavan in vain.

He said that there was no justice for the Kapus in the YSR Congress. The party had not given a single Ministry to the Kapus from the Rayalaseema region, he said. He also alleged that the party leadership was looking down at the Kapus in the party.

He made an appeal to the Kapus in the party to come out and support Jana Sena. He said he had decided to quit the party and join the Jana Sena in the presence of Pawan Kalyan. He said that no Kapu would vote for the YSR Congress in the coming general election.