Jagan targeted IAS, IPS officers, says Pullarao

Jagan targeted IAS, IPS officers, says Pullarao

TDP senior leader and Chilakaluripet MLA Pratipati Pullarao on Saturday alleged that former chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had targeted senior IAS and IPS officers. He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy had sent away chief secretary L V Subrahmanyam unceremoniously. He also recalled how Jagan Mohan Reddy government harassed senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao. The government did not give him a posting for five years, he said.

Pullrao further said that Venkateswara Rao had to approach the court for posting. He was given the posting just an hour before his retirement, he said. Was it not harassment, he asked. He alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy tried to target the senior officers for the last five years.

The TDP MLA justified the present government not giving postings to 16 IPS officers. The government had asked these officers to visit the DGP office everyday and sign in the registers. The government also directed them to stay back in the DGP office till evening.

The TDP MLA found fault with the YSR Congress party and Jagan Mohan Reddy for supporting these 16 IPS officers. He also countered the criticism of the YSR Congress for not giving postings for these officers. He said that these officers worked as YSR Congress activists in the last five years. They did not perform the duty, but were loyal to the YSR Congress, he said.

Senior IPS officers like P S R Anjaneyulu and Sunil Kumar worked as the YSR Congress activists. They targeted the opposition parties, particularly the TDP leaders, he said. They deserve this punishment, the TDP MLA said.

The government has every right to take action against the guilty officers, the TDP MLA said. He further added that these officers were now repenting for what they have done during the last five years. He sought to advise Jagan Mohan Reddy and the YSR Congress leaders to stop finding fault with the present government for not giving postings to these officials.

He said that Jagan Mohan Reddy used to keep the service registers of the senior officers with him and target them. He used to harass the officers for not doing favour to his party leaders, the MLA said. He justified this government’s decision to keep these officers out of administration.

