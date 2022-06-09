Jagan to drop 65 sitting MLAs for 2024 elections?

Chief Minister and the YSR Congress president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have made up his mind to drop 65 sitting MLAs in the 2024 general elections. He is said to have prepared the list and is sending feelers to them in advance.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told the Ministers and the party district unit presidents the other day that he had the information about every MLA, particularly with reference to the door to door campaign launched by the party on May 11.

He said seven MLAs have not participated in the programme even for a single day, while 65 MLAs have participated for just 10 days. Out of the 150 MLAs, less than 10 MLAs have participated in the programme for 20 days.

When he presented these statistics at the meeting, the party district unit presidents were shocked and had no answer, except to remain silent with their heads down.

Jagan Mohan Reddy told them that this door to door campaign would continue for next eight months and said that he would watch every MLA for six months only. He said he would replace the non-performing MLAs after six months and the new faces would take over those constituencies.

The party district unit chiefs were asked to keep an eye on the MLAs, while the regional coordinators were asked to focus on the constituencies represented by the TDP MLAs. Out of the 23 TDP MLAs, four have already defected leaving 19 constituencies to be focused.

Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy is focusing on the Kuppam constituency represented by Chandrababu Naidu. The regional coordinators were asked to focus on the remaining 18 Assembly constituencies.

But, the TDP after the success of the Mahanadu, is growing strong with every leader getting into action. It is not going to be as easy to defeat the TDP as Jagan says.