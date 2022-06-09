Vignesh Shivan’s emotional note for Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are getting married today after seven years of staying in a relationship. The wedding will be a restricted one with family members and limited guests in attendance. The grand wedding will take place in The Sheraton Grand in Mahabalipuram. The security has been tightened and the entire 129-room resort was booked for their wedding. With Nayanthara not active on social media, Vignesh Shivan is expected to share the first pictures of the wedding on his social media page. A grand wedding reception will take place on June 10th and several celebrities from Kollywood, Tollywood and Bollywood are expected to be present.

Vignesh Shivan penned an emotional note before the wedding day. “Today is June 9th and it’s Nayan’s, thanking God, the universe, the Goodwill from all the lovely human beings who have crossed My life !! Every good soul, every good moment, every good coincidence, every good blessing, every day at shooting and every prayer that has made life this beautiful! I owe it all to the good manifestations & prayers! Now, It’s all dedicated to the love of my life! #Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours!” posted Vignesh Shivan along with their pictures.