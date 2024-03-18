Spread the love

Chief Minister and YSRC party Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is all set to kick off an extensive campaign across the state in light of the upcoming elections. As part of this initiative, a bus journey named “Memanta Siddham” will be taken up. YSRCP MLC Talasila Raghuram, the Party’s General Secretary and Programs Coordinator revealed that aside from the four districts/parliamentary constituencies where ‘Siddham’ public gatherings took place, the ‘Memanta Siddham’ bus yatra will cover the remaining 21 districts.

He highlighted the party’s comprehensive plan for this campaign during a media briefing held at the party’s central office in Tadepalli, alongside YSRCP MLA Perni Nani.

The commencement of the bus journey is slated for either the 26th or 27th of this month. MLC Raghuram emphasized that several public meetings have been conducted as part of gearing up the party cadre for the electoral campaign. MLC Raghuram noted, “Region-wise public gatherings were organized under the Siddham meeting in four districts, drawing unprecedented crowds pledging their allegiance to Jagan’s governance.”

To mobilize party members and leadership at the grassroots level, programs are underway under the banner of “Memu Siddham…Ma Booth Siddham” across every village in the state. The bus yatra will continue with the objective of “Memu Siddham, Maa booth Siddham, Yennikala Samaraniki” (“We are all prepared for the election campaign”).

The MLC further outlined that the Bus Yatra will visit one district/parliamentary constituency daily. Chief Minister and YSRC party president YS Jagan will engage with the public in the mornings, receiving feedback to enhance government performance as part of the campaign. In the evenings, large-scale public meetings are scheduled in the respective district/parliamentary constituencies.

MLC Raghuram assured that Jagan will remain amidst the crowds throughout the yatra, conducted in the same vein as earlier political campaigns such as the “Odarpu yatra” and “Praja Sankalpa yatra.” The party is slated to release comprehensive campaign details on March 19 (Tomorrow).