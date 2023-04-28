Jagan to launch new mass contact programme on May 9

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would launch a new mass contact programme – Jagananna Chebudam – on May 9 which is an upgraded and one step ahead of the Spandana program in place in the state. “The name of the program itself speaks volumes of the scheme.

The entire government machinery is behind the scheme to give qualitative service delivery. Addressing the individual and household grievances should be the priority of the concerned officials in the most efficient way,” said the Chief Minister.

He added that the quality of the redressal is important and the Collectors to make sure it is the enhanced and dynamic version of Spandana.

Regarding the Projecting Monitoring Units at the CMO level, secretaries, district, and Mandal level, the Chief Minister said, “The monitoring units have been appointed to assist the departments, and only then, a desired outcome would come. All the grievances raised through the redressal helpline must be taken on priority by concerned officials and must be dealt with in a time bound manner.”

The Chief Minister also noted the redressal helpline 1092 has additional features like inputs on government schemes or sharing a message directly to the CM Jagan. “IVRS and SMS-based communication will be directly sent to the people with regular updates, feedback and understanding how the scheme is being implemented,” said the Chief Minister.

Before the launch of the program, the helpline number should be widely publicized with the help of village volunteers, sachivalayams, and other modes must be completed, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that the program will be implemented through key mechanisms like Project Monitoring Units and Special Officers (Senior IAS officers) will be visiting the districts twice a month to monitor and regular checks. “If a closed redressal is opened again, it should be the most priority for the officials to rectify it,” said the officials.

The Chief Minister has also allocated 3 crores to each collector to work on the redressal mechanisms and instructed the Chief Secretary to delegate more powers to the District Collectors to rectify individual grievances.