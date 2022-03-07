Jagan to meet MLAs soon to give them poll agenda

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is likely to meet the party MLAs shortly to prepare them for the next round of general elections in 2024. However, it is not clear whether he would meet all 150 MLAs at a go or divide them according to the districts or the parliamentary constituency.

If this happens, it would be his first ever meeting with the MLAs after his victory, except the meeting to elect him as their leader in May 2019, immediately after the results were out.

Jagan had reportedly told the ministers at the cabinet meeting held today that he would meet the MLAs soon and tell them to be with the people for the next two years. He also told the ministers to keep visiting the people regularly.

Jagan wants his party leaders to explain to the people how the government had helped them with the direct cash benefit schemes during the crisis. He also wants his party leaders to tell people how important it was to continue the cash transfer schemes when the state was facing the Covid 19 pandemic.

The chief minister wants the leaders to carry the party’s 2019 election manifesto to the people and explain to them how every promise is being implemented in spite of the financial constraints. He wanted the elected representatives of the party from all levels to start visiting the people and being with them till the next elections.

Two years to be in the midst of the people is not an easy task for the leaders, particularly for the MPs and MLAs, who would like to stay back in offices and meet the visitors. Usually, only in the election year, these leaders go to the people. Now that Jagan wants them to start visiting people, it is to be seen how many of them go and really create awareness among the people.