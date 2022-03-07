Naidu gives screenplay to his MLAs, MLCs for budget session

TDP chief and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is giving a clear screenplay for his party MLAs and MLCs for the current budget session. They acted as guided in the House during the Governor’s address to the joint session on the first day.

With over 40 years of experience in politics, over 14 years of experience as chief minister and 8 years of experience as Leader of Opposition, Chandrababu Naidu is well-versed with Legislative politics. His master stroke in January 2019 in the Legislative Council, gave no breathing time for chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy and his party MLAs.

It was the greatest masterstroke that Jagan Mohan Reddy could not take when Naidu steered his MLCs in the Legislative Council to refer the three capitals bills to the select committee. The TDP had 33-members’ strength in the Legislative Council. Besides, the Council chairman post too was in the TDP’s hands those days.

Though, the TDP’s strength had come down in Legislative Council and his strength fell to 20 in Legislative Assembly, Naidu manages to have greater mileage whenever the Assembly is in session. This time, Naidu himself is not attending the session as he pledged to come back to the House only as chief minister.

With a lot of time on hand and able to watch the proceedings live, Naidu is guiding his MLAs and MLCs to corner the ruling party in every sitting.

The first day of the budget session was a real shocker for Jagan Mohan Reddy, who did not expect the TDP leaders to raise slogans against the Governor in the House, when the Governor was addressing the joint session. The chief minister could not hide his anger and had burst out at TDP deputy leader K Atchennaidu who attended the Business Advisory Committee meeting.