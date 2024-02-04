Jagan will remain in history as failure CM, feels Chandrababu

TDP president and former chief minister, Nara Chandrababu Naidu, feels that Jagan Mohan Reddy will remain as the most failure Chief Minister in the history.

Releasing a chargesheet on ‘Praja court, promises Jagan failed to implement’, during the TDP Legislature Party meeting held at his residence in Vundavalli in Amaravathi on Sunday Chandrababu Naidu strongly believed that Jagan will certainly be punished in the people’s court as he has cheated the people with false promises and fake assurances. “Jagan will remain in the history as the most failure Chief Minister,’ he remarked.

Jagan who came to power by making all false promises has totally neglected all the assurances given to the people thus taking them for a ride, Chandrababu said. Jagan has made a total of 730 promises to the people either in his election manifesto or during his pada yatra of which he has not implemented at least 21 per cent, he said.

“But Jagan is simply cheating the public by claiming that he has already implemented 99 per cent of the promises he has made,” Chandrababu Naidu commented. In a couple of months Jagan will face the consequences in the people’s court, he remarked.

Pointing out that Jagan has assured the people that the power tariff will not be be revised, Chandrababu said that he has imposed a massive financial burden of Rs 64,000 cr on the power consumers. The TDP supremo also said that the assurance given to the people on total prohibition is also completely ignored and raised Rs 25,000 cr loan by mortgaging the revenue on liquor sale.

Chandrababu also asked as to what happened to the promise to fill 2.3 lakh vacant posts in different government wings and said that a financial burden of Rs 8 lakh is imposed on every family in the State by hiking the prices of essential commodities. Also, Jagan is simply looting the public by increasing the petrol and diesel prices besides taking a ‘U’ turn on Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS). He is now taking excuse by claiming that he has made this promise without proper knowledge, he added.

What happened to the assurance given to the people that he will achieve Special Category Status for the State, Chandrababu asked and said that not even a single irrigation project is completed though he has claimed that he would take up ‘jala yagnam’.

There is no word about job calendar though he has said that he will issue the calendar on January 1 every year, the TDP supremo pointed out. He could not fulfill even the promise of setting up a steel plant in his home district while the weekly off promise made to the police personnel is totally ignored, Chandrababu stated. Jagan had thus not implemented several assurances given to the people, Chandrababu Naidu observed.

TDP State unit president, Atchen Naidu, the leader of the Opposition in the State Legislative Council, Yenamala Ramakrishunudu, party MLAs and MLCs were present.