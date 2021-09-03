Jagan’s clever moves defeated Sharmila’s plans for YSR death anniversary

Finally, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has shown that he is a more consummate politician than his mother and sister. He has shown that he can score more brownie points than YS Sharmila. He has played his cards admirably well on the YSR death anniversary and proved that he can play politic better than them.

In the run-up to YSR’s death anniversary on September 2, there were rumours that both YS Jagan and his estranged sister would offer prayers at different times. Secondly, there were reports that Vijayamma would offer prayers along with Sharmila and thus show to the world that she is not with YS Jagan anymore. There were stories that Jagan has planned his programmes in such a way that they do not cross the paths.

However, Jagan has surprised everyone by reaching the YSR Samadhi at Idupulapaya exactly at the time when Vijayamma and Sharmila were praying. He sat with Vijayamma on one side and sharmila on the other side. His wife YS Bharathi too was present at the same time. Thus he robbed the shutterbugs of an opportunity to highlight the differences between the siblings. By sitting and praying along with mother and sister, he showed that the family was not divided as portrayed.

At the same time, there were fears that YS Vijayamma would announce her resignation as the honorary president of the YSRCP. But nothing of that sort happened. Not just that. By joining them at Idupulapaya, he ensured that Vijayyamma did not make any statement that would be seen as anti-YS Jagan. In fact, in her speech at the Hitex on September 2, Vijayamma sought the blessings of YSR’s friends for both Jagan and Sharmila. Thus, Jagan cleverly ensured that the prayers at Idupulapaya would not become a photo-op to showcase the internal differences in the YSR family.