Janhvi Kapoor’s Telugu Debut With NTR 30

It’s been months since NTR 30 has been announced. After the global success of RRR, NTR has taken much wanted time to start his next. As we all know NTR will be joining hands once again with blockbuster filmmaker Koratala Siva for this high octane action drama. This mega biggie pre production work is going on full swing.

The most recent development is that the makers planning to hold a grand launch ceremony for the film at the end of this month and to begin shooting immediately afterward. Meanwhile, the makers surprised everyone with a breezy update. Janhvi Kapoor, a Bollywood beauty, is celebrating her birthday today, and the makers made an official announcement by wishing her with a special on-board poster.

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most promising young actors, and she’s headed south to win over the hearts of moviegoers with her acting and grace. Now this breezy took over social media. NTR30 makers have erected huge sets outside Hyderabad and the film is going to be made on a pan-India scale.

The music will be composed by Rockstar Anirudh Ravichander. Produced by Hari Krishna K and Mikkilineni Sudhakar under NTR arts and Yuva Sudha respectively. The film has editing taken care of by Sreekar Prasad and production design by Sabu Cyril. Ratnavelu ISC is handling the cinematography. The film is presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram.