Sharwanand’s Stylish Makeover For 35th Film

Sharwanand for his 35th film has teamed up with director Sriram Adittya and the movie has been announced officially today, on the occasion of the actor’s birthday. TG Vishwa Prasad and Vivek Kuchibhotla are producing the movie on People Media Factory.

Sharwanand goes for a stylish makeover for the movie, as we can see in the announcement poster. The actor who took his fitness seriously looks handsome here. The styling is super cool. As mentioned on the poster, #Sharwa35 shoot is in progress.

The film is said to be a coming-of-age entertainer with a novel idea and Sharwanand is playing a different role. Coming to the technicians, Hesham Abdul Wahab is roped in to score the music, while Vishnu Sharma is the cameraman.

The heroine and other details will be revealed soon.