Summer 2023: Packed but no Biggies

Summer 2023 starts with Nani’s Dasara and the season has a bunch of releases. Dasara hits the screens on March 30th and several young actors are testing their luck in this summer season. Surprisingly, there is no film coming from a big star from Tollywood this year during the summer. Ravi Teja, Sai Tej, Akhil, Gopichand, Allari Naresh and Kiran Abbavaram are the actors testing their luck during the summer. Anushka’s Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and Samantha’s Shaakuntalam are the other releases in summer. Here is the chart of locked releases during this summer:

March 30th: Dasara

April 7th: Ravanasura, Meter and Ahimsa

April 14th: Shaakuntalam and Bichagadu 2

April 21st: Virupaksha

April 28th: Agent

May 5th: Rama Banam and Ugram

May 12th: Custody and Hanuman

May 18th: Anni Manchi Sakunamule and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty