Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Home > Movie News

Jatadhara Release Trailer: Action Packed Spectacle

Published on November 5, 2025 by swathy

Jatadhara Release Trailer: Action Packed Spectacle

Jatadhara starring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha has been one of the eagerly awaited films in recent times. The mythological action visual spectacle created good expectations with the themes that explore greed, family bonding, courage, mythology in an entertaining way.

The movie release trailer has been unveiled today and it showcases the fight between Dhana Pisachi, played by Sonakshi and Sudheer Babu. It highlights how greed of the humans makes the Pisachi most powerful and Sudheer showcases his courage by going against the destiny to fight her.

Vision of directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal makes the movie a spectacular experience. VFX, shot of Lord Shiva, and framing blends the social story and mythology, perfectly. Sudheer Babu looks apt to the role and his performance is one of the highlights of the film.

Sonakshi is terrific in her screen presence. Jatadhara release trailer increases anticipation further and makes it a must watch action packed spectacle. The movie is releasing on 7th November with good expectations. Movie is produced by Prerna Arora and Umesh Kumar Bansal.

