Jatadhara Release Trailer: Action Packed Spectacle

Jatadhara starring Sudheer Babu, Sonakshi Sinha has been one of the eagerly awaited films in recent times. The mythological action visual spectacle created good expectations with the themes that explore greed, family bonding, courage, mythology in an entertaining way.

The movie release trailer has been unveiled today and it showcases the fight between Dhana Pisachi, played by Sonakshi and Sudheer Babu. It highlights how greed of the humans makes the Pisachi most powerful and Sudheer showcases his courage by going against the destiny to fight her.

Vision of directors Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal makes the movie a spectacular experience. VFX, shot of Lord Shiva, and framing blends the social story and mythology, perfectly. Sudheer Babu looks apt to the role and his performance is one of the highlights of the film.

Sonakshi is terrific in her screen presence. Jatadhara release trailer increases anticipation further and makes it a must watch action packed spectacle. The movie is releasing on 7th November with good expectations. Movie is produced by Prerna Arora and Umesh Kumar Bansal.