Sree Vishnu Headlines Youthful Entertainer Directed by Sunny Sanjay

Sithara Entertainments has announced its 39th production, featuring King of Entertainment Sree Vishnu in the lead role. Sunny Sanjay, who previously debuted on OTT with Anaganaga, has written and directed the film.

The film is produced by S. Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments in collaboration with Fortune Four Cinemas, with Srikara Studios presenting the project. The makers are confident ithat this beautiful tale will connect to everyone

With the tagline “The Story of Every Youngster,” the announcement poster hints at an emotionally rich narrative that portrays relatable struggles, dreams, and everyday victories of youth.

The film is being produced by Shooting is expected to start soon, promising audiences another engaging story brought to life by Sree Vishnu’s authentic performances.