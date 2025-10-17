Jatadhara Trailer: Spooky Mythical Adventure

Nava Dhalapathy Sudheer Babu is coming up with a unique fantasy adventure Jatadhara directed by Venkat Kalyan and Abhishek Jaiswal and produced by Zee Studios and Prerna Arora of Ess Kay Gee Entertainment. After making impression with its teaser and songs, the film’s trailer has been dropped today. Superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the trailer.

The trailer gives a peek into a world filled with old myths and scary spirits. Sudheer Babu plays a man who doesn’t believe in ghosts, though he becomes a ghost hunter. Someone greedy performs a dangerous ritual and brings back an evil spirit named Dhana Pisachi. This sets off a fight between good and evil.

The trailer shows many exciting and spooky scenes. One of the most shocking moments is when Sudheer’s character drinks blood from the ground, showing how serious the fight becomes. His rugged look and intense acting make his role stand out. Sonakshi Sinha plays the evil spirit and looks scary and powerful in her new role.

The film also has strong visuals and music handled by Sameer Kalyani and Rajeev Raj respectively. The temple scenes, rituals, and ghostly events are shown with great effects.

The trailer has built a lot of curiosity, and movie buffs are now waiting to see how the story unfolds on the big screen. The movie is set for release on November 7th.