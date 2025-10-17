Kantara DOP for NBK’s Film

Kannada Cinematographer Arvind Kashyap worked for Kannada movies like 777 Charlie, Kantara and other films. His work in Kantara: Chapter 1 has been receiving top class appreciation. In one of the interviews before the film’s release, Arvind Kashyap revealed about the hard work they have put for some of the episodes. He also explained about the challenges they faced because of the dense forests and extreme weather conditions.

Arvind Kashyap bagged a great opportunity in Telugu. He has been finalized as the cinematographer for Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Gopichand Malineni. Arvind Kashyap confirmed about the opportunity during a recent interview. The regular shoot of this untitled mass entertainer will start next month and Arvind Kashyap joined the team recently. The other actors and technicians are finalized currently. Venkata Satish Kilaru will produce this expensive attempt.