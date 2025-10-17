All Eyes on Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali holds a special place in the hearts of the Indian film audience. The film released in two parts and it emerged as the biggest hit in Indian film history. The makers are now releasing both the parts as a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic. The final runtime of the film is locked at 3 hours and 44 minutes which is lengthier. The film is releasing on October 31st and the advance sales are opened across North America. The advance sales are quite encouraging and Baahubali: The Epic is expected to open on a grand note.

All eyes are focused on how the film will perform at the box-office. The team has worked a lot on the output and the final version was locked recently. The makers are releasing the film on their own in all the languages. Baahubali: The Epic is also getting a wide release across the international territories and hundreds of IMAX screens are locked. When it comes to Telugu states, Baahubali: The Epic will also release in a record number of screens. A special interview featuring Prabhas, Anushka and Rana will be released on October 23rd on the eve of Prabhas’ birthday.