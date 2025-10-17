x
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran's Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor's Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi's Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam' promotions
All Eyes on Baahubali: The Epic

Published on October 17, 2025 by sankar

Baahubali holds a special place in the hearts of the Indian film audience. The film released in two parts and it emerged as the biggest hit in Indian film history. The makers are now releasing both the parts as a single film titled Baahubali: The Epic. The final runtime of the film is locked at 3 hours and 44 minutes which is lengthier. The film is releasing on October 31st and the advance sales are opened across North America. The advance sales are quite encouraging and Baahubali: The Epic is expected to open on a grand note.

All eyes are focused on how the film will perform at the box-office. The team has worked a lot on the output and the final version was locked recently. The makers are releasing the film on their own in all the languages. Baahubali: The Epic is also getting a wide release across the international territories and hundreds of IMAX screens are locked. When it comes to Telugu states, Baahubali: The Epic will also release in a record number of screens. A special interview featuring Prabhas, Anushka and Rana will be released on October 23rd on the eve of Prabhas’ birthday.

