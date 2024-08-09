Jaya Bachchan Demands An Apology

A heated exchange between Rajya Sabha Chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar and actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has drawn significant public attention.This clash between Jaya Bachchan and Jagdeep is not the first time. But today, what happened involved the chairperson’s unacceptable tone and perceived disrespect while sitting in the chair. The confrontation between Jaya Bachchan and the chairperson has led to protests in Rajya Sabha.

People were surprised to see the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha engaging in a heated exchange rather than maintaining a more neutral stance expected of his position.

Jaya Bachchan said, “I am an artist, I understand body language and expressions. But your tone is not right. We are colleagues, but your tone is unacceptable.” Jagdeep fired back, saying, “You know an actor is subject to the director. I don’t want to do schooling. You may be anybody, but you’re talking about my tone. You may be a celebrity; I don’t care.” He added that senior members know how to create chaos in the house. These words from Jagdeep raised protests in the house.

Jaya Bachchan addressed the media after walking out of Rajya Sabha. She demanded for an apology. She said, “The chairperson, even off the mic, used words like, ‘Buddhi Heen’ (lacking intelligence). He said, ‘You may be a celebrity, I don’t care.’ Nobody has ever done it the way he is doing now. He has to care as he is in the chair. He can’t say ‘I don’t care.’

-Sanyogita