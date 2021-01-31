Jayalalitha’s aide Sasikala discharged from B’luru hospital

Former AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala was on Sunday discharged from the state-run Victoria Hospital here on recovering from Covid-19 four days after she was released from prison on January 27.

“Sasikala has been discharged from the hospital post-noon, as she completed 10 days of treatment for Covid symptoms on Saturday,” Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) party source told IANS.

For security reasons, the 66-year-old close aide of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalitha was made to leave the hospital in a car from the hospital’s back gate.

“Chinnamma (Sasikala) left the hospital around 12.10 p.m. from the back gate in a car amid tight security,” the source said from the spot.

About 200 supporters of Sasikala, who assembled outside the hospital in the morning, greeted her with flowers while coming out in a white car.

“AMMK founder T.T.V. Dinakaran received Sasikala on coming out of the hospital and accompanied her when she left the place,” the source added.

Dinakaran had floated AMMK in March 2018 as a breakaway faction of the ruling AIADMK after Saskiala was expelled from the party.