Jala Jala Jalapatham Nuvvu: Breezy Melody

Director Buchi Babu Sana has good taste in music and it is clearly evident with music of Uppena. Apparently, the situations he created for each song has enthused Devi Sri Prasad to come up with an album that will be relished for ages.

Today, Vijay Deverakonda has unveiled lyrical video of new song Jala Jala Jalapatham Nuvvu from the film. Set in the backdrop of sea, the breezy melody is beautifully crooned by Jaspreet Jasz and Shreya Ghoshal. Lyrics by Shreemani describe greatness of lead pair’s love for each other.

Up for release on February 12th, Uppena is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writins.