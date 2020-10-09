JC’s cautionary warning to police over mining troubles

The Jagan Reddy Government has given a tough time to the JC Diwakar Reddy brothers in respect of this travel business. Now, the mining officials are causing obstacles in the JC mining business located at Muchukota. They have conducted searches in the mines and raised several objections.

Greatly angered at this, JC Prabhakar Reddy immediately rushed to the mining office in Anantapuram and sat there in protest. The local CI along with some policemen arrived on the spot. A very angry JC issued cautionary warnings to the CI. Some officials were siding with the oppressive activities of the Government. Diwakar Reddy asked the CI why he was violating the rules just afraid of transfers. Such a thing would cause serious problems in future.

JC even warned the CI not to spoil his career for the sake of the ruling party leaders. The ex MP went on issuing warnings. At one point, he threatened that he was a good person but those around him were like demons and ‘rakshasas’. Like tigers and lions, they drink raw blood.

JC Prabhakar Reddy criticised that the YCP Government was bent on starving their family by destroying their businesses. But, this would not happen.