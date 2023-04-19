Jio TV: The New Sensation of India

Mukesh Ambani, the mastermind behind Jio is now all set to take his OTT platform Jio TV to the next level. Jio Telecom disrupted the telecommunication industry of the nation. Now Jio TV is following the same steps and is all set to create a sensation. Jio TV produced and acquired the streaming rights of more than 150 films featuring stars in various languages. Jio TV will be available for free for now. IPL, the most watched sport is also streaming on Jio TV/ for free. Mukesh Ambani hints that he is all set to take on OTT giants like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Jio TV is also set to invest huge in films and web series in the next few years. They are holding talks with several renowned actors and directors. A perfect plan is chalked out by the team of Jio. Some big announcements would be made soon. A glimpse of the films that would be available on Jio TV is out recently and it turned out to be the talk of the nation.