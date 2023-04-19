Shaakuntalam turns out to be a jolt for Dil Raju

Shaakuntalam featuring Samantha released on Friday and it turned out to be a dud. Even Samantha’s presence could not save the film and the periodic drama opened on a poor note. Dil Raju backed the film and he sounded super confident on the film. He even screened the film for the audience in advance. The latest update says that Dil Raju is losing close to Rs 20 crores through Shaakuntalam. The film’s non-theatrical rights are sold for Rs 40 crores. The makers have to recover Rs 25 crores through the theatrical revenue.

Shaakuntalam made nothing in other languages and Dil Raju will be losing Rs 20 crores. The South satellite rights of the film remained unsold because of the high quotes. With the film ending up as a dud, there would be no takers for the rights. Dil Raju has been calculative and he delivered decent hits as a producer and as a distributor too. Shaakuntalam turned out to be a huge jolt for the star producer.