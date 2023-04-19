I’ll Give Agent’s Credit To Surender Reddy: Akhil

The theatrical trailer of Akhil Akkineni’s Agent was unveiled today and it got a wonderful response from all corners. In presence of a massive turnout, the trailer launch event happened in Kakinada.

Akhil Akkineni said he will cherish the two years journey of Agent forever. “I don’t know how to describe this journey in words. I have changed a lot mentally in this journey. Sakshi Vaidya is a surprise package. Music director Hip-Hop Tamizha gave life to the film and his BGM is very wild. Anil Sunkara is my backbone. He said that if we make such a big film for the fans, everyone should go crazy. He is my support system.

I will give the entire credit of Agent to director Surender Reddy. He is the one who imagined me in this look. I never imagined myself like this. It is the courage given by the Agent that I am speaking so confidently today. No matter what weight the fans put on me, I’ll carry it and keep coming wild for you. The theatre should go crazy on April 28.”