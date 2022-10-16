JP says changing Amaravati is not possible

Retired IAS officer and Lok Satha founder Dr N Jayaprakash Narayana, popularly known as JP, has said that shifting capital from Amaravati is not possible for this government. He said that the high court had given a clear judgment on the issue. He advised the State government to stop playing with the people in the name of three capitals.

He also asked the state government to develop Amaravati as capital as the previous government had taken lands from the farmers with written agreements. He further said that the previous government had promised the farmers that it would develop the capital city in their lands. Now, going back on this written commitment is not possible, he said and added that the court too had said the same.

JP, a former MLA, interacted with the media persons in Vijayawada on Sunday where he said that the present government in Andhra Pradesh was only looking after welfare ignoring development. While welcoming the welfare initiatives of the government, JP wanted the government to focus on development activities that would generate revenue to the state.

He wanted the government to focus on asset creation for the state or else the state would go the Sri Lanka way. He cautioned the government against wasting the state resources in the name of welfare programmes. He wanted the government to develop the state for the long-term returns.

Referring to the government schools’ pattern in Andhra Pradesh, JP welcomed the English medium instruction, but wanted teaching in mother tongue for the lower classes. Teaching in the mother tongue in early stages would give better results, he observed.

He also said that the admission rate in the government schools too had come down this year and asked the state government to concentrate on this point. He wanted the government to give a thought on why the children are not coming to the government schools.