Botsa says Jagan will start working from Visakha soon

Senior Minister in Andhra Pradesh government, Botsa Satyanarayana, on Sunday, reiterated that chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy would start working from Visakhapatnam soon. He said that Visakhapatnam would soon be declared as the executive capital of the state.

The Minister spoke to the media in Visakhapatnam and thanked the people for making the Garjana rally a success in the city on Saturday. He said that the rain played a spoilsport for the rally or else, the beach city would have seen the sea of humanity.

The Minister said that people of Uttarandhra were longing to see Visakhapatnam becoming the executive capital of the state. He claimed that the region would soon start seeing development, once the administration starts working from here.

The Minister claimed that no force would stop Visakhapatnam from becoming the executive capital of the state. However, he said that the government would also develop Amaravati as the legislative capital. As committed earlier, the government would continue to hold the Assembly sessions in Amaravati, he said.

Botsa alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu was sponsoring the Amaravati real estate farmers padayatra. He wondered why Naidu was promoting the padayatra and the cause of Amaravati unless there was more benefit to his party and his community.

He also criticised Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan for opposing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital. He said that the Jana Sena chief had contested the 2019 general election from Visakhapatnam and wondered why he was opposing Visakha now.

The Minister advised Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan to stop playing with the sentiments of the people and treat all regions equally. “It is not good to provoke the people of Amaravati against the people of Uttarandhra and Rayalaseema regions,” the Minister said.