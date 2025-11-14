x
Jubilee Hills By-Election Analysis: Why Congress Triumphed and Why BRS Faced a Major Defeat

Published on November 14, 2025 by nymisha

Jubilee Hills By-Election Analysis: Why Congress Triumphed and Why BRS Faced a Major Defeat

The Jubilee Hills by-election delivered a decisive mandate. Congress candidate Naveen Yadav scored a massive victory of nearly 25,000 votes, marking one of the party’s strongest wins in the constituency. The by-poll, which many surveys predicted would be difficult for Congress, ended up showcasing a completely different ground reality.

This result was not accidental. It was the outcome of two strategic decisions by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, as well as key factors that worked against the BRS.

Revanth Reddy’s Winning Strategy

1. Choosing Naveen Yadav was the turning point

Naveen Yadav shifted from AIMIM to Congress ahead of the 2023 elections. Revanth Reddy identified his strong personal influence in the constituency and finalised his candidature the moment a by-poll became inevitable. A few local leaders opposed this decision, including former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, who wanted to contest. Revanth cleverly resolved the conflict by nominating Azharuddin to the Legislative Council and offering him a minister post. This cleared the path for Naveen without friction. Naveen has a solid grassroots network and the ability to draw over 20,000 votes on his own, which proved critical in a by-poll where personal influence matters as much as party strength.

2. AIMIM support sealed the deal

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi openly backed Naveen. During polling, AIMIM cadres worked aggressively and ensured a very high turnout in several booths, especially in the Shaikpet area. In some pockets, voting was almost one-sided because of AIMIM mobilisation. This alliance, combined with Naveen’s local hold, turned into a winning combination that BRS could not counter.

Why BRS Failed

1. Overconfidence built on social media hype

For weeks, BRS created an image on Twitter and other platforms that they were heading toward a big win. Paid surveys, exaggerated claims and artificial hype dominated social media. Many outside the constituency believed Congress was losing. But on the ground, the story was very different.

Social media noise could not convert into votes. It never does. The Jubilee Hills verdict is a reminder that elections are won on the streets, not on timelines.

2. Loss of AIMIM support

BRS victories in Jubilee Hills during the past two elections were largely possible because of AIMIM’s silent support. Even when BRS won as TDP before switching sides, AIMIM’s influence played a big role. This time, AIMIM went all-in for Congress. That alone changed the entire arithmetic.

3. Weak local cadre after the 2023 defeat

After losing power, the BRS local cadre drastically weakened. Many shifted loyalties. Others remained inactive. Congress, being the ruling party, had an energised workforce that worked booth by booth. BRS tried hard, but most of that effort stayed online rather than on the ground.

Counting Day: Numbers That Tell the Story

The Election Commission has officially declared results up to the 6th round, where Naveen Yadav held a lead of 15,797 votes.

By the end of the 9th round, Congress had a majority of 23,612 votes.

The final tally placed Naveen Yadav’s victory margin at nearly 24,729 votes, confirming a landslide win.

The BJP secured 8 per cent vote share, which is a real disappointment for the BJP.

Controversy: BRS Candidate Sunitha’s Allegations

After the defeat, BRS candidate Sunitha made serious allegations. She claimed she was ragged and harassed inside the counting centre, and that ruling party supporters mocked her by saying they had “defeated a woman”. She also accused the Congress candidate of abusing people in various households during campaigning, and alleged a pattern of rowdy behaviour from the ruling party. These accusations have added a layer of tension to the post-poll atmosphere. It may be time for BRS to step away from this blame game and focus on introspection.

A Clear Defeat for the BRS

This by-election was more than a routine election. It was a test of strength for the ruling party and a survival exam for the opposition. Congress showcased superior planning, smarter candidate selection and stronger ground presence. AIMIM’s support amplified its campaign. BRS, on the other hand, relied too heavily on online noise, carried unrealistic confidence and failed to rebuild its grassroots machinery. The absence of AIMIM support crippled them completely. The Jubilee Hills result sends a clear message:

Elections are won with strategy, alliances and booth-level presence. Not with hype.

For the Congress government, this victory is a significant morale booster. For the BRS, it is a hard defeat and a reminder that rebuilding on the ground is no longer optional.

