Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Pormotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Rashmika Mandanna In The Girlfriend Trailer Launch Event
Sharwanand New Look
Samantha Diwali Bash 2025
Manchu Family Diwali Celebrations 2025
Allu Family @ Diwali 2025
Siddhu Jonnalagadda for Telusu Kada Movie Promotions
Allu Arjun and Sneha reddy Amsterdam Dairies
Nidhhi Agerwal Stuns in Red Outfit
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Home > Movie Reviews

Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative

Published on November 14, 2025 by sankar

Kaantha Movie Review: Strong Performances Lift a Slow Narrative
Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

For the first time, Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati are joining hands for an interesting film Kaantha. They co-produced the film and played two key roles in this emotional drama and Bhagyashri Borse is the heroine. The film is written and directed by Selvamani Selvaraj and it is based on the life story of Thyagaraja Bhagavathar. Kaantha released today and here is the review of the film:

Story

Kaantha revolves around the emotional and ego-driven clash between director Ayya (Samuthirakani) and his former student Mahadevan (Dulquer Salmaan). Ayya once made Mahadevan a Superstar. Yet the bond breaks due to ego issues. Years later, Ayya decides to turn his mother Shanta’s story into a film. Mahadevan is chosen as the hero again and the conflict restarts. Mahadevan wants to dominate the project. He even changes the film’s title from Shanta to Kaantha and demands a climax that suits him. Ayya introduces a new actress Kumari (Bhagyashree Borse), who follows him like a guide and mentor. Mahadevan dislikes this at first but slowly falls for her.

Kumari tries to bring Ayya and Mahadevan together, but their clash deepens. The story takes a new turn with a murder mystery and Rana makes an entry as an investigation officer in the second half. The film within the film finally gets made, but the truth behind the conflicts, the murder and the past grudges is the climax.

Analysis:

Kaantha is a film that attempts to blend drama, ego clashes, period elements and a murder mystery. The director succeeds in parts. The first half is strong and pulls the audience into the world of cinema. The conflict between the two lead characters is well-written and well-acted. The second half slows down. The murder investigation takes over the emotional thread which makes the film feel uneven. Some viewers may enjoy the artistic approach, while others may find it too slow. Technically, the film is rich. The cinematography, set design, and background score create a vintage atmosphere. The writing is detailed, sometimes too detailed. Overall, the film stands tall mainly because of the actors and their performances. Their performances keep the film engaging even when the narrative dips.

Positives:

Outstanding performances from the entire cast
Strong emotional scenes
Camera work and excellent production design

Negatives:

Slow second half
Investigation track
Over-detailing affects the flow

Performances:

This is one of Dulquer’s best performances. His expressions, body language and emotional depth are flawless. Scenes where he loses control or expresses frustration are especially powerful. The mirror scene and several monologue moments stand out. Samuthirakani delivers a controlled and classy performance. Even with minimal reactions, he conveys intense emotions. His scenes with Dulquer are among the film’s highlights. Bhagyashree Borse impresses with her screen presence and natural acting. For an early career performance, she shows strong potential. Rana’s role starts loudly but settles well as the film progresses. Some of his investigation scenes feel a bit stretched, but he still adds energy to the narrative.

Verdict:

Kaantha is a film driven almost entirely by its actors. Dulquer and Samuthirakani deliver top-class performances that keep the film engaging even when the screenplay slows down. However, the slow narration and weak investigation portions may not appeal to everyone. Watch Kaantha only for its brilliant performances.

