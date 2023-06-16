Judicial custody of accused in Viveka murder case extended

A special CBI court on Friday extended judicial custody of six accused in former Andhra Pradesh minister Y. S. Vivekananda Reddy’s murder case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced the accused, including Kadapa MP Y. S. Avinash Reddy’s father Y. S. Bhaskar Reddy in the court, which extended their judicial custody till June 30.

Yerra Gangi Reddy, Sunil Yadav, Umashankar Reddy, Devireddy Shivashankar Reddy, Y. S. Bhaskar Reddy and Uday Kumar Reddy, who are currently lodged in Chanchalguda Central Jail in Hyderabad, were produced before the court as their judicial custody was ending Friday.

After the extension of their remand, the accused were shifted back to the prison.

The court on June 9 rejected the bail petition of Bhaskar Reddy. He was arrested

in Pulivendula town of Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh on April 16 and brought to Hyderabad the same day.

Vivekananda Reddy, uncle of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, was murdered at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019, weeks before the elections.

Bhaskar Reddy is cousin of Vivekananda Reddy. During hearing on his bail petition, the CBI had told the court that the MP along with his father conspired to tamper with evidence, leading to obstruction of the inquiry.

The CBI had informed the court that listed Avinash Reddy as accused number 8 (A8) in the murder case.

The CBI arrested Avinash Reddy on June 3 but released him on bail the same day after he completed formalities as per the Telangana High Court order.

While granting anticipatory bail on May 31, the Telangana High Court had ruled that in the event of the petitioner’s arrest by the CBI, he shall be released on bail on executing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh with two sureties for a like sum each.