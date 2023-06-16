Traffic curbs in parts of Hyderabad for President’s visit

Hyderabad police have announced traffic curbs in some areas of the city on Friday and Saturday in view of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, who is incharge Commissioner of Police, notified the restrictions/diversions in order to facilitate proper regulation of traffic during the President’s visit.

The President will be arriving Friday evening for the two-day visit. She will review the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal on Saturday.

After arrival at Begumpet Airport in the city, the President will proceed to Raj Bhavan for night halt. The next day she will leave for Air Force Academy Dundigal for the Combined Graduation Parade.

According to police, moderate traffic congestion and travel delay is expected in the following junction and stretches — CTO junction, PNT Flyover & PNT Junction, HPS Out Gate, Begumpet Flyover, Greenlands Junction, Monappa junction, Yashoda Hospital Road, MMTS, VV Statue Junction, Panjagutta Junction and ANFCL Junction.

The buses plying from Secunderabad towards Ameerpet and Mehdipatnam through Begumpet and Raj Bhavan have been requested to avoid these routes and use Upper Tankbund from 1600 hrs to 2000 hrs on 16-06-2023 and from 0600 hrs to 0800 hrs on 17-06-2023 to reach their destination.

Traffic will not be allowed on to Raj Bhavan Road from Monappa Junction and from VV Statue (Khairatabad) and will be closed for general traffic on both sides.

The traffic will not be allowed on Panjagutta – Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) and will be closed for general traffic on both sides.

Traffic coming from CTO Junction and Minister Road will be stopped for a while at Rasulpura Junction.

Traffic coming from Panjagutta/Greenlands Junction towards Begumpet Airport will be stopped for a while at Prakashnagar T-Junction.

Traffic from Kukatpally, Balanagar via Fathe Nagar Bridge intending to proceed to Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet Road will be diverted at Balkampet Yellamma Temple towards Maitrivanam Junction via Satyam Theatre.

The police have requested commuters to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and avoid the junctions/stretches mentioned.