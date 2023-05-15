Junior NTR gets invite for NTR’s birth centenary event

Tollywood actor and hero Junior NTR was invited to participate in the birth centenary celebrations of late N T Rama Rao, the TDP founder and former chief minister. The TDP plans to hold the event on May 20 at Kukatpally in Hyderabad.

Former MLC and senior TDP leader T D Janardhan handed over the invitation to Junior NTR in Hyderabad on Monday. NTR’s son Nandamuri Ramakrishna was also present along with Janardhan when the invitation was extended to the actor.

The souvenir committee had already invited NTR family members, including Daggubati Purandheswari, Nandamuri Jayakrishna, Nandamuri Mohanakrishna, Garapati Lokeswari, Kantamaneni Uma, Nandamuri Kalyana Chakravarthi, Katragadda Hanumantha Rao and others.

The TDP had decided to hold similar events across the two Telugu states marking the birth centenary of NTR. They have already organised a programme in Vijayawada on April 28. Tamil Superstar, Rajnikanth, was the chief guest for the event.

The party is also planning to have celebrations in Hyderabad and Vijayawada on May 28, the birthday of the late leader. The party is holding Mahanadu at Rajamahendravaram for two days on May 27 and 28, where the rank and file of the party would be present. The two-day Mahanadu would mark a greater celebration of the legend’s 100th birthday.