Kalvakuntla Kavita faints in Tihar Jail

BRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavita fainted on Tuesday in Tihar Jail, as she has been suffering from fever. Jail authorities rushed her to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital in Delhi for treatment and she is said to be safe now.

Kalvakuntla Kavita has been in jail for the past four months, after she got arrested in March in Delhi Liquor Scam Case. The Telanagana law maker has applied for bail multiple times, but Court has rejected her pleas. As a result she has been staying in the Tihar Jail, away from the comforts of her luxurious life. Jail life appears to have taken a toll on her health.

What’s worrying for Kalvakuntla Kavita and her family members is, she has been suffering with Low Blood Pressure for a long time now. Her jail stay appears to have further aggravated low B.P conditions, leading her to faint in the jail today morning.

Kalvakuntla Kavita is the daughter of former Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. She has been arrested in the infamous Delhi Liquor Policy case, in which even Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has also been allegedly involved and arrested.

