Maar Muntha: Enjoy Desi Party With Desi Daaru

Double ISMART in the deadly combination of Ram Pothineni and Puri Jagannadh is one of the most-awaited movies for various reasons. While it’s the sequel to the sensational hit iSmart Shankar, the makers promise the sequel is going to be double in every aspect. More importantly, the promotional material gets a thumping response.

Today, the makers came up with the film’s second song- Maar Muntha Chod Chinta. The song scored by Mani Sharma has a fast-paced tempo. The rhythm has all the elements that a typical Puri-Mani Sharma combo song would have. About Rahul Sipligunj’s singing, his voice has the punch required for this folk number and he seems to have total control by absorbing the energy. Dhanunjan Seepana and Keerthana Sharma matched the energy with their powerful vocals. Kasarla Shyam is well aware of what the masses love the most.

This song is like enjoying a desi party with desi (local) daaru. Ram added his share of vigor to the song with his lively dances. Kavya Thapar also matched the energy, besides oozing oomph. It is a number that will make the fans go crazy in theatres.

Double ISMART will be high on mass and action elements, laced with spiritual elements. The movie is slated for release on August 15th.