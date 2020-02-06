Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 to clash with RRR?

Ever since the release date of RRR is announced for January 8th 2021 release, Tamil media circles started speculating that Kamal Haasan starrer Indian 2 will be in Sankranthi race. As per the reports, Indian 2 that is directed by Shankar will hit the screens on January 14th in all the Indian languages. After several breaks, the shoot started recently and is continuing at a fast pace. Made on a huge budget, the shoot of Indian 2 will be wrapped up by the second half of this year.

RRR and Indian 2 clash would be quite interesting as two top directors of the country Rajamouli and Shankar are in the race. Shankar has been low after his recent films I and 2.0 failed to recover the investments. Shankar is working hard to live up the expectations with Indian 2. Kajal Aggarwal is the leading lady and Siddarth, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in other crucial roles. Lyca Productions are producing Indian 2.