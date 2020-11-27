Kangana Ranaut wins over BMC in Demolition Case

The officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in Mumbai demolished the bungalow of actress Kangana Ranaut citing illegal construction. Kangana challenged this in the Mumbai High Court and the top court called the action bad and unauthorized. The court also asked Kangana Ranaut not to make any irresponsible statements against the government of Maharashtra. Justices Shahrukh Kathawalla and Riyaz Chagal appointed a valuer to inspect the site and finalize the compensation.

The compensation has to be paid by the BMC told the court. The demolition was taken in September. The court also asked Kangana Ranaut to file an application for the regularization of the property. “When an individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. It’s only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO” posted Kangana on her twitter after the court’s decision.