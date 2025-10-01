kantara chapter 1 Movie Review

00:11 The climax sequences of Kantara are recreated in this sequel with even greater intensity and ferocity. The multiple incarnations of Guliga sequence is EXCELLENT in second half

First half report:

The first half of Kantara Chapter 1 comes across as an average one. It presents a straightforward narrative that feels neither dull nor captivating until the impactful interval block elevates it a bit. The raw, rustic, and emotion driven essence that defined the original Kantara is LARGELY absent here.

If we look at this sequel independently ( without comparing to the Kantara) still so far, the story has mainly focused on establishing the backdrop of the Bangra and Kantara tribes. The production values stand out as impressive, leaving much of the film’s weight resting on how the second half unfolds.

Overall, not upto the expectations so far..Just average

22:35PM : The next sequences feature Bangra King Kulasekhara and his focus on the Kantara tribe.

22:25PM : Kantara chapter 1 starts with narration about Bangra kingdom lineage

Live Updates :