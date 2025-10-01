x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
View all stories
Home > Movie Reviews

kantara chapter 1 Movie Review

Published on October 1, 2025 by krishna

TRENDING

image
After Katana, Pawan Kalyan wields gun on stage
image
Photos : OG Movie Success Meet
image
kantara chapter 1 Movie Review
image
Mirai clocks 150 Crores despite heavy competition
image
Mass Maharaja Raviteja’s Mass Jathara Entertaining feast on Oct 31st

kantara chapter 1 Movie Review

kantara chapter 1 Movie Review

kantara chapter 1 Movie Review

kantara chapter 1 Movie Review

00:11 The climax sequences of Kantara are recreated in this sequel with even greater intensity and ferocity. The multiple incarnations of Guliga sequence is EXCELLENT in second half

First half report:

The first half of Kantara Chapter 1 comes across as an average one. It presents a straightforward narrative that feels neither dull nor captivating until the impactful interval block elevates it a bit. The raw, rustic, and emotion driven essence that defined the original Kantara is LARGELY absent here.

If we look at this sequel independently ( without comparing to the Kantara) still so far, the story has mainly focused on establishing the backdrop of the Bangra and Kantara tribes. The production values stand out as impressive, leaving much of the film’s weight resting on how the second half unfolds.

Overall, not upto the expectations so far..Just average

22:35PM : The next sequences feature Bangra King Kulasekhara and his focus on the Kantara tribe.

22:25PM : Kantara chapter 1 starts with narration about Bangra kingdom lineage

Live Updates :

Next Photos : OG Movie Success Meet Previous Mirai clocks 150 Crores despite heavy competition
else

TRENDING

image
After Katana, Pawan Kalyan wields gun on stage
image
Mirai clocks 150 Crores despite heavy competition
image
Piracy Portal Issues Threatening Notice to Cops

Latest

image
After Katana, Pawan Kalyan wields gun on stage
image
Photos : OG Movie Success Meet
image
kantara chapter 1 Movie Review
image
Mirai clocks 150 Crores despite heavy competition
image
Mass Maharaja Raviteja’s Mass Jathara Entertaining feast on Oct 31st

Most Read

image
Mass Maharaja Raviteja’s Mass Jathara Entertaining feast on Oct 31st
image
Central Govt. brings cheer to employees ahead of festival
image
Mithun Reddy Alleges Torture, Political Vendetta in Rajahmundry Jail

Related Articles

Rashmika Mandanna At Thamma Movie Promotions in Hyd Anupama Parameswaran’s Nature Walk Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look