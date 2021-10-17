Kavitha arrived after Pawan left for “Alai-Balai”

It is known to everyone that senior BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya organises “Alai-Balai” programme in Hyderabad every year during Dasara at Necklace Road, Hyderabad.

Leaders cutting across party lines attend Alai-Balai programme, which is all about meeting, greeting, and eating coupled with fun frolic.

Since Dattatreya now holds a constitutional post as Governor of Haryana, his daughter Bandaru Vijaya Laxmi organised the event this year at Necklace Road.

Vice president Venkaiah Naidu attended the event as the chief guest while Tamil Nadu governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated the event.

Bandaru Vijayalaxmi invited leaders of all parties including Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of Telangana CM KCR.

Kavitha’s PRO team has sent a message to all media persons stating that Kavitha will attend the event at 11 am.

Soon after, they sent a revised message saying that Kavitha will arrive late and not at 11 am and the revised time will be intimated to media later.

Kavitha finally arrived at 12.30 pm. Pawan Kalyan along with Venkaiah Naidu attended the event promptly at 11 am, gave speeches and left the venue.

Kavitha arrived at the venue after Pawan left triggering speculations that Kavitha delayed her arrival only to avoid Pawan Kalyan.

It may be recalled that Pawan Kalyan and Kavitha were bitter critics during Telangana statehood agitation days.

Pawan demanded Kavitha to make the accounts of her NGO organisation Telangana Jagruthi public alleging that Kavitha was extorting money from rich people, businessmen, Tollywood personalities etc in the name of Telangana agitation.

Even KCR and KTR used to target Pawan Kalyan terming him as a ‘joker’.

Alai-Balai event includes felicitation of prominent personalities, besides cultural programme by noted artistes of Telangana.

The festival was started by Dattatreya two decades ago at Nizam’s College, Hyderabad to spread camaraderie and brotherhood among people, which is now being held at Necklace Road every year during Dasara since 2005.