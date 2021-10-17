Yet another twist in MAA election controversy

The controversies surrounding the election of the new executive committee for MAA (Movie Artistes Association) refuse to die down even after a week.

The polling was held last Sunday and the results were out on the same day but they were officially declared last Monday.

However, Manchu Vishnu-led panel and Prakash Raj-led panel continue to level serious allegations against each other accusing each other of resorting to irregularities to win the election.

The Hyderabad police on Sunday (today) gave a new twist to the MAA controversy by seizing the CCTV footage of MAA polling process held last Sunday.

The polling was held in Jubilee Hills Public School. Police locked up the server room in the school in which the CCTV footage is stored.

After MAA results were declared, Prakash Raj wrote to MAA election officer to provide CCTV footage to them alleging that actors Mohan Babu, Naresh and few other Manchu Vishnu supporters manhandled them in the polling booth and threatened them to cast vote for Manchu Vishnu panel or face consequences.

Prakash Raj said that all the ‘goonda acts’ of Manchu Vishnu supporters were recorded in CCTV cameras.

Against this backdrop, Hyderabad police today seized CCTV footage to ensure that CCTV footage is not manipulated by anyone.

The police will go through CCTV footage and initiate action against those who manhandled MAA members in the polling booth if Prakash Raj’s allegations are found to be true.