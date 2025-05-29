Kavitha fires on ‘Andhra Jyothi’, says it all fake

BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter and MLC Kavitha has become the talking point in Telangana politics after her controversial missive to the party patriarch was leaked to the public a few days ago. In the controversial six page letter, which created an uneasy atmosphere within BRS, Kavitha made several allegations over the party leadership and also took potshots at KCR for going soft on various issues which deeply hurt her.

This unexpected change in Kavitha’s stance sparked a huge debate within the BRS rank and file and also heated up Telangana politics as there have been rumours abuzz that the former Nizamabad MP is likely to float a new party very soon.

Yesterday, popular Telugu vernacular daily Andhra Jyothi published that Kavitha has initiated talks with the Congress party and sent a proposal through her close associates to the high command. It further stated that Kavitha is very keen on joining the Congress party if she is assured a prominent position by Revanth Reddy. Andhra Jyothi also mentioned that Kavitha is thinking to launch her own party if she doesn’t get any assurance from the Congress party.

Kavitha immediately responded on these reports and condemned them through her social media handle X. She called out the daily and asked whether it is ‘Journalism or Sadism’ for publishing such news without even consulting her.

Despite Kavitha’s firm denial of any such developments, Andhra Jyothi once again published that she is ready to join the Congress party if she is assured of a ministerial post for extending support with six BRS party MLAs. It further reported that the Congress high command has sent positive signals to Kavitha’s demands.

Kavitha once again took to X and called this news as fake without giving any further explanation on the ongoing rumours. It would be interesting to see what will be Kavitha’s next step in her political journey. For now, she is keeping everyone guessing.