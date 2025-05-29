x
Home > Movie News

JioHotstar Inches Close to Netflix’s Global Subscribers

Published on May 29, 2025 by nymisha

JioHotstar Inches Close to Netflix’s Global Subscribers

JioHotstar has emerged as a dominant force in the Indian streaming space. As reported by various news sources, by February, it allegedly boasted an astonishing 280 million subscribers. This number is almost comparable to Netflix, which took years to build its international viewership. While this rapid growth is certainly impressive, it brings forth a significant inquiry. Are all these 280 million users actually paying for the service?

If the answer is yes, then JioHotstar would have achieved something extraordinary. It would indicate that within a remarkably short period, millions have opted to invest their money in the platform, making it one of the fastest-expanding paid streaming services globally. On the other hand, if the majority of these users are accessing the service without payment, primarily due to the free sports streaming options, then the allure of those figures diminishes considerably.

A substantial part of JioHotstar’s success can be attributed to live cricket, particularly the Indian Premier League, which garners immense viewership annually. Consequently, it is no surprise that millions are tuning in. However, the true test of the platform’s resilience will be seen in whether subscribers remain engaged after the cricket season concludes. It remains to be seen whether the viewers are financially supporting the platform for its content or merely taking advantage of the free matches.

